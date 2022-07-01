Homicide investigation underway in Statesville, police say

This homicide investigation remains ongoing. No suspects have been named in the incident.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — One person is dead after a shooting in Statesville early Friday morning, according to the Statesville Police Department.

Officers responded to a shots fired call along Fifth Street near Winston Avenue just before 4:15 a.m.

A man, identified as 31-year-old Shawn Darnell Whren Jr., was found inside the home, police said.

Whren was taken to Iredell Memorial Hospital by Iredell County EMS where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406 or 704-878-3516.

