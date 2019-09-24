CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died near uptown Charlotte, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police confirm. A homicide investigation is underway.

Police say a man was found with stab wounds in the roadway. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police are investigating the incident in the 700 block of North Smith Street. The call for a physical assault came in at 7:19 p.m.

The victim and suspects involved were believed to be in an altercation before the man was stabbed. CMPD has not said how many suspects they believe may be involved.

At this time, officials have not provided the identity of the victim.

Homicide detectives are canvassing the area to determine if there were any witnesses to this incident.

This incident is being investigated not far from the Music Factory. Over the weekend, a shooting in that area left one seriously injured.

