CMPD investigating homicide in north Charlotte

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect in the case.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in north Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. It happened on West W.T. Harris Boulevard, not far from West Sugar Creek Road.

Medic said paramedics responded to the area after reports of a shooting and took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. CMPD has not clarified if this was the person who died.

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect in the case. Further details about the investigation are limited at this time.

WCNC Charlotte has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to learn more.

