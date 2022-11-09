Human remains found in rural Gaston County, police say

As of writing, identification has not been made.

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — Gaston County Police are investigating after human remains were discovered Wednesday morning.

According to the agency, a hunter reported finding the remains around 11:30 a.m. along Aderholdt Road, near Gaston-Webbs Chapel Road. That area is just northeast of Cherryville and southeast of the Crouse community.

The scene is still being processed by both Gaston County Police and the Medical Examiner's Office. As of writing, the remains have not been identified.

Anyone who could provide information is asked to call 911 or reach out to the police directly at 704-866-3320.

