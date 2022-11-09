CMS interim superintendent stepping down in December

CMS interim superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh will step down in December, less than a year into his contract.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools interim superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh will step down in December, WCNC Charlotte's Shamarria Morrison confirmed Wednesday.

Hattabaugh was initially supposed to stay until June but will leave his contract early. He was supposed to serve his as interim to allow the school board time to conduct a nationwide search for a permanent replacement. Speaking at a meeting Wednesday, Hattabaugh said his father, older in age, needs him as a caretaker.

He was brought on as interim superintendent after the previous superintendent, Earnest Winston, was fired in April 2022 and granted a $24,000-a-month severance.

Hattabaugh was also with CMS from October 2008 through June 2011 in the role of COO before replacing superintendent Peter Gorman who resigned; he served as interim superintendent in that instance until 2012.

The CMS Board of Education is currently conducting a community engagement campaign to learn what people involved in the school district think is most important in a superintendent candidate. That campaign runs through Dec. 13.

It's not yet clear who will take over as interim superintendent once Hattabaugh leaves the district.

