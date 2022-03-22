Person shot along I-85 near state line with South Carolina, Gaston EMS reports

NCDOT said the interstate isn't expected to re-open until 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston EMS (GEMS) said a person had to be taken to a hospital from I-85 after an apparent shooting Tuesday evening.

GEMS reports the incident unfolded along the southbound side of the interstate near the exit Edgewood Road in Bessemer City. What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear, but WCNC Charlotte has reached out to local authorities for more information.

The patient's condition was also not disclosed as of writing.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said all southbound lanes near Exit 13, close to the state line with South Carolina, were shut down. That section of the interstate is not expected to re-open until 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Gaston County Scanner Radio, which tracks emergency radio traffic and scenes in the area, shared a video of the scene on Twitter.