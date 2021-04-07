x
Person treated for life-threatening injuries in Charlotte, Medic confirms

Details about what happened near Remount Road and South Boulevard were not immediately clear, but part of the area was blocked off by CMPD.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has been taken to a Charlotte-area hospital for treatment Sunday afternoon.

Details about what happened were scarce, but Medic 911 confirms one person faced life-threatening injuries after an incident along Remount Road near South Boulevard around 4:10 p.m. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police for more information about what happened, and were told CMPD will address media along South Boulevard.

A WCNC Charlotte digital producer captured video and photos of the area as CMPD shut the area down.

Stay tuned for updates.

