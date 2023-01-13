Man accused of brutally killing woman in NoDa granted $250K bond on murder charge

James "Jimmy" Salerno remains in custody and last pleaded not guilty to the killing of Mary Collins in 2020.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's note: links to previous coverage of this story contain graphic descriptions of the alleged crime. Reader discretion is advised.

One of the suspects accused in the brutal killing of a Charlotte woman in 2020 was granted a six-figure bond on the murder charge he faces.

21-year-old James "Jimmy" Salerno appeared before a judge on Thursday, Jan. 13, for a bond hearing. In the end, he was granted a $250,000 secured bond. He still remains in jail.

A $5,000 bond for a concealing death charge and $80,000 bond for a kidnapping charge were unchanged.

Salerno is one of four people who were charged with killing 20-year-old Mary Collins at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the NoDa neighborhood. Salerno and the other suspects are accused of luring Collins to an apartment under the guise of spending time with friends.

However, her body was found a week later, and investigators said she was tortured and stabbed more than 133 times. Kelly Lavery, Lavi Pham, and Salerno were suspected of attacking Collins, while America Diehl was accused of helping clean up after the fact.

Lavery ended up pleading guilty to her role in the killing and was sentenced to a maximum of 32 years in prison. Salerno and Pham have both pleaded not guilty.

