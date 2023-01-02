Joshua Hunsucker files police report alleging he was kidnapped in Mount Holly

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A former Gaston County paramedic charged with killing his wife in 2018 by poisoning her with eye drops filed a police report claiming he was kidnapped.
A police report obtained by WCNC Charlotte dated Feb. 4 shows that Joshua Hunsucker reported he was kidnapped and assaulted along Mountain Island Highway in Mount Holly. The alleged assault happened around 7 p.m., according to the report.
Hunsucker is facing numerous charges in connection with multiple incidents. He pleaded not guilty to felony arson in connection with a medical helicopter fire he's accused of intentionally starting in November 2019. The helicopter, which transports patients for Atrium Health, was forced to make an emergency landing at a car dealership on Independence Boulevard in Charlotte after Hunsucker allegedly set fire to a syringe pump.
Hunsucker was arrested for arson while he was already out on bond awaiting a trial date on charges that he killed his wife, Stacy Robinson Hunsucker. Her cause of death was changed from a heart attack to homicide in July 2020, and Stacy Robinson Hunsucker's family filed a wrongful lawsuit against Hunsucker, claiming he killed his wife to collect a $250,000 insurance payout and be with his mistress.
A gag order was issued in the homicide case over a year ago, which prevents attorneys, investigators and potential witnesses from discussing the case publicly. A trial date hasn't been set.
