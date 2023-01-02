Joshua Hunsucker files police report alleging he was kidnapped in Mount Holly

Joshua Hunsucker, who is charged with killing his wife in 2018 and setting fire to an Atrium helicopter in 2019, alleged he was kidnapped in Mount Holly Saturday.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A former Gaston County paramedic charged with killing his wife in 2018 by poisoning her with eye drops filed a police report claiming he was kidnapped.

A police report obtained by WCNC Charlotte dated Feb. 4 shows that Joshua Hunsucker reported he was kidnapped and assaulted along Mountain Island Highway in Mount Holly. The alleged assault happened around 7 p.m., according to the report.

Hunsucker is facing numerous charges in connection with multiple incidents. He pleaded not guilty to felony arson in connection with a medical helicopter fire he's accused of intentionally starting in November 2019. The helicopter, which transports patients for Atrium Health, was forced to make an emergency landing at a car dealership on Independence Boulevard in Charlotte after Hunsucker allegedly set fire to a syringe pump.

Hunsucker was arrested for arson while he was already out on bond awaiting a trial date on charges that he killed his wife, Stacy Robinson Hunsucker. Her cause of death was changed from a heart attack to homicide in July 2020, and Stacy Robinson Hunsucker's family filed a wrongful lawsuit against Hunsucker, claiming he killed his wife to collect a $250,000 insurance payout and be with his mistress.

A gag order was issued in the homicide case over a year ago, which prevents attorneys, investigators and potential witnesses from discussing the case publicly. A trial date hasn't been set.

