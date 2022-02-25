'In the shadows around us' | Lancaster County substitute teacher charged with sex crimes

Austin Shane Truesdale was a part-time substitute teacher at Andrew Jackson High School.

KERSHAW, S.C. — A part-time substitute teacher from a Lancaster County high school has been arrested for alleged sex crimes, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office announced Friday.

Austin Shane Truesdale, 24, of Heath Springs, is accused of touching a young boy in a sexual manner in January, according to investigators. The alleged incident happened at Truesdale's home.

“Sometimes we have no idea what’s going on in the shadows around us, and I’m very glad this information was brought to our attention. and we were able to quickly act on it,” Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said in a released statement to WCNC Charlotte Friday. “I commend the school personnel who heard something that didn’t sound right and immediately told us about it.

Law enforcement was notified of the alleged incident Tuesday when the school resource officer at Andrew Jackson High School received information from the school administration.

On Thursday, Truesdale was interviewed by investigators, who also found a photograph of "another minor male in a state of sexually explicit nudity" on Truesdale's phone, according to investigators. "The photo was also unrelated to school property or school activities," the statement from the sheriff's office explains.

Truesdale "has been removed from his position of authority and trust over our students," Faile wrote. Truesdale has been charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

"This investigation will continue until all avenues have been thoroughly explored," Faile wrote. " We don’t know if there are others Truesdale has victimized, but I hope any other victims will contact us immediately.”

Investigators are continuing to speak with people thought to have knowledge of Truesdale’s activities and encourage anyone with information about this case to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 and ask to speak with Investigator Shane Black or Investigator Sarah Williamson.