x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Lenoir shooting kills 2 adults, injures 1 infant

Police say the shooting may have been prompted by a domestic disturbance.

LENOIR, N.C. — Two people are dead and one infant is still in the hospital after a shooting Monday afternoon.

According to Lenoir Police, officers responded to the 500 block of Willow Street NW, which is near the Caldwell County Courthouse in Lenoir, at noon on a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two adults and one infant shot. Medic was called and the three people were rushed to Caldwell UNC Healthcare with "potentially life-threatening injuries." 

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

Anthony Maurice Stevenson, Jr., 24, was pronounced dead at 1:10 p.m. Shantel Leighann Harper, 21, was pronounced dead at 1:36 p.m.

The infant was airlifted to CMC Main and is listed in critical condition at this time.

Police say the "preliminary information and evidence gathered during the investigation indicates that the three people injured are related and the shooting was prompted following a domestic disturbance."

RELATED: South Carolina man gets 18 years for 2019 fatal shooting

Detectives told WCNC Charlotte they are not looking for any other suspects involved in this shooting. However, they did mention the case is still "active and ongoing" and are encouraging people with information involving this incident to call 828-757-2104.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. 

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.  

Related Articles

In Other News

Spirit Halloween employees say accused predator allowed to work there