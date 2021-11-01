Lenoir shooting kills 2 adults, injures 1 infant

Police say the shooting may have been prompted by a domestic disturbance.

LENOIR, N.C. — Two people are dead and one infant is still in the hospital after a shooting Monday afternoon.

According to Lenoir Police, officers responded to the 500 block of Willow Street NW, which is near the Caldwell County Courthouse in Lenoir, at noon on a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two adults and one infant shot. Medic was called and the three people were rushed to Caldwell UNC Healthcare with "potentially life-threatening injuries."

Anthony Maurice Stevenson, Jr., 24, was pronounced dead at 1:10 p.m. Shantel Leighann Harper, 21, was pronounced dead at 1:36 p.m.

The infant was airlifted to CMC Main and is listed in critical condition at this time.

Police say the "preliminary information and evidence gathered during the investigation indicates that the three people injured are related and the shooting was prompted following a domestic disturbance."

Detectives told WCNC Charlotte they are not looking for any other suspects involved in this shooting. However, they did mention the case is still "active and ongoing" and are encouraging people with information involving this incident to call 828-757-2104.

