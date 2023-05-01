Police looking for witnesses in Madison County in connection to Madalina Cojocari case

A family member was also in the area of Madison County, North Carolina, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. — The Cornelius Police Department is asking for eyewitness information on a Toyota Prius in Madison County, North Carolina, in connection to the case of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari.

Officers are asking anyone who has information about the Prius to come forward. A family member was also in the area of Madison County, North Carolina, according to police.

The search to #FindMadalina continues. One of the family members was in the Madison County area of North Carolina.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Madalina Cojocari, please contact the Cornelius Police Department at (704) 892-7773 or 1-800-Call FBI. pic.twitter.com/ebrD4gcfsL — Cornelius Police Department (@CorneliusPD) January 6, 2023

It’s been more than 45 days since Madalina was last seen in Cornelius, North Carolina, and details on where the investigation stands have been limited.

The 11-year-old North Carolina girl was last seen publicly on Nov. 21. Recorded video shows her getting off the school bus at her stop. Her mother Diana Cojocari told police the last time she saw Madalina was on Nov. 23. However, she didn’t report her daughter missing for three weeks.

That chunk of time allowed prosecutors to charge Diana Cojocari and her husband Christopher Palmiter with a felony crime of failure to report a missing child. This crime falls under what’s known as Caylee’s Law.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Madalina Cojocari, please contact the Cornelius Police Department at (704) 892-7773 or 1-800-Call FBI.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.