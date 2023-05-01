x
Crime

Police looking for witnesses in Madison County in connection to Madalina Cojocari case

A family member was also in the area of Madison County, North Carolina, according to police.

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. — The Cornelius Police Department is asking for eyewitness information on a Toyota Prius in Madison County, North Carolina, in connection to the case of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari.

Credit: Cornelius Police Department

Officers are asking anyone who has information about the Prius to come forward. A family member was also in the area of Madison County, North Carolina, according to police.

It’s been more than 45 days since Madalina was last seen in Cornelius, North Carolina, and details on where the investigation stands have been limited.

The 11-year-old North Carolina girl was last seen publicly on Nov. 21. Recorded video shows her getting off the school bus at her stop. Her mother Diana Cojocari told police the last time she saw Madalina was on Nov. 23. However, she didn’t report her daughter missing for three weeks.

That chunk of time allowed prosecutors to charge Diana Cojocari and her husband Christopher Palmiter with a felony crime of failure to report a missing child. This crime falls under what’s known as Caylee’s Law.

PREVIOUSLY: Madalina Cojocari's parents charged with law created after death of Caylee Anthony

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Madalina Cojocari, please contact the Cornelius Police Department at (704) 892-7773 or 1-800-Call FBI.

