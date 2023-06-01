Judge expected to unseal new document in Madalina Cojocari disappearance

The documentation relates to search warrants used to search the family home in Cornelius, North Carolina.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A judge ruled Friday to release a motion that previously sealed search warrants connected to the case of Madalina Cojocari, the 11-year-old from Cornelis, North Carolina not seen since November.

The motion documentation was used in December to seal three search warrants. Those warrants were executed in order to search the family's home, and review materials related to the cell phones of both Madalina's mother, Diana Cojocari, and her stepfather, Christopher Palmiter.

The judge cautioned Friday that the public release of this documentation would not contain anything not yet in the public domain. Other details would likely be redacted.

When the documents become available, WCNC Charlotte will post them here.

WCNC Charlotte reported on this motion and the search warrants in December after obtaining court documents via a public records request.

"[The Cornelius Police Department] and [North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation] continue to conduct their investigation and has obtained search warrants for T-Mobile Call Detail Records associated with the defendants, search warrants for the defendant’s home, and a search warrant for Christopher Palmiter’s mobile device. The search warrant affidavits are extremely detailed and contain many facts not available to the public," the documentation read. "Given the current level of media attention, release of the search warrants in the above-referenced matter at this time into the public domain could interfere with the rights of Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter to a fair trial. Furthermore, release of the Search Warrant affidavit into the public domain at this stage may interfere with the ability of detectives to recover additional untainted information from witnesses and could hinder the efforts to locate Madalina Cojocari."

Unless the court extends the order, those warrants would automatically be unsealed in 90 days.

One of the family members was in the Madison County area of NC. We are seeking firsthand eyewitness information from anyone who may have seen this Prius or white female in the Madison Co area.

If you have info that could help, please contact the CPD at 704-892-7773. #FindMadalina pic.twitter.com/lRkgtdfpTt — Cornelius Police Department (@CorneliusPD) January 6, 2023

Investigators released a photo of a white Toyota Prius. They said the vehicle may have traveled to Madison County, North Carolina between Nov. 22 and Dec. 15. The trip may be connected to the girl's disappearance and may have involved Diana Cojocari.

Diana Cojocari and Palmiter were both indicated on a charge for failure to report the disappearance of the girl.