Madison Cawthorn to face judge for having gun at Charlotte airport

North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn is scheduled to face a judge Tuesday after he was caught with a loaded gun in his bag at Charlotte Douglas in April.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn is expected to be in a Charlotte courtroom Tuesday in connection with an incident at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in April.

Cawthorn was cited for having a loaded gun in his bag while going through security. The Republican lawmaker posted a message on his Instagram account after the incident encouraging gun owners to "take the extra 30-60 seconds" to make sure they don't have any weapons in their luggage while traveling.

"I made a mistake yesterday, no excuse for it, just a flat-out mistake," Cawthorn said at the time.

Agents later confirmed the weapon was identified as a loaded Staccato 9mm handgun. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Cawthorn was cooperative after the weapon was found.

It was the second time Cawthorn attempted to bring a weapon through TSA. He was stopped by officials at Asheville Regional Airport in February 2021 when a gun was found in his bag. When the situation became public later in July, his office called it an "erroneously stowed" firearm and vowed that Cawthorn "endeavors to always follow TSA guidelines."

