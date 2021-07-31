CMPD investigating homicide after person found shot in hotel room

The victim's name will be released after family members have been notified, said CMPD.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD's homicide unit is currently investigating a shooting after they found one man shot in a hotel room at 8615 Hankins Rd.

On Saturday, July 31 around noon officials arrived to the hotel after they received a call about a person being shot. The victim was located and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim's name will be released after family members have been notified, said CMPD.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective James is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts