One person shot along Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte, Medic confirms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is being treated at a hospital after a shooting near a medical clinic in Charlotte Saturday afternoon.
Medic confirmed they transported a patient from the scene along Mallard Creek Road, near Integrative Rheumatology, just before 5 p.m. The victim was taken with what the agency described as life-threatening injuries.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was also on the scene, but as of writing has not provided details about what may have happened.
It's the second scene in the northeast Charlotte area CMPD has responded to this day. Sources confirmed to WCNC Charlotte a Mecklenburg County deputy was shot along North Tryon Street near Salome Church Road around the same time, a scene CMPD was also working.