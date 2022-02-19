One person shot along Mallard Creek Road in Charlotte, Medic confirms

Details about the shooting were not immediately availble.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is being treated at a hospital after a shooting near a medical clinic in Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

Medic confirmed they transported a patient from the scene along Mallard Creek Road, near Integrative Rheumatology, just before 5 p.m. The victim was taken with what the agency described as life-threatening injuries.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was also on the scene, but as of writing has not provided details about what may have happened.