CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was arrested for murder after a woman was found dead on the side of the road in east Charlotte earlier this month.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said 20-year-old Asyini Levarius Miller was charged with murder, first-degree kidnapping, and assault on a female.

On the morning of September 4, the body of 22-year-old Arianna Edmonds was found around 8:45 a.m. in the 3400 block of Biscayne Drive.

Officers report the woman was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives with the Homicide Unit responded to the scene and canvassed the area to determine whether there were any additional witnesses to this incident.

Edmonds' body was found near Eastway Middle School. According to police, the school was shut down briefly for about 15 minutes during the investigation.

