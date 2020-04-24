CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A registered sex offender with multiple convictions for crimes against children has been charged with sharing child pornography, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, investigators received a tip that child pornography had been shared electronically on April 9. During the investigation, detectives named Robert E. Byam, 56, as the suspect. On Thursday April 23, CMPD executed a search warrant at Byam's home on Karendale Avenue.

based on evidence gathered during the investigation, Byam was arrested and charged with five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Byam was registered as a sex offender after he was convicted of possessing child pornography in Massachusetts in 2004. In 2017, he was convicted in Mecklenburg County on multiple counts of taking indecent liberties with children. He was on probation at the time of his most recent arrest.

Robert E. Byam

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police

