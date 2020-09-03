A man is facing multiple charges after a deadly hit-and-run crash in west Charlotte early Sunday morning that involved a stolen vehicle.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 22-year-old James Nelson Winston was speeding when he crashed into another driver on Wilkinson Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The driver of a 2007 Toyota Camry, identified as Nigel Mandingo Brown, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

CMPD said that Winston was driving east when he hit Brown's Toyota that was turning left onto Donald Ross Road. Winston ran from the scene, according to police. The 2014 Acura ILX he was driving was reported stolen in February. During the investigation, detectives determined that Winston was impaired and driving with a revoked license. They also found an open container in the car.

Winston was charged with DWI after being taken to the hospital for treatment. Officers issued warrants for second-degree murder, felony death by motor vehicle, felony hit and run, possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, driving with a revoked license, possession of marijuana and open container against Winston that will be served upon his release from the hospital.

Tyrek Boyd, a passenger in Winston's vehicle, was charged with possession of alcohol by a person under 21.

Anyone with information about this crash or any other incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

