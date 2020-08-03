CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in west Charlotte early Sunday morning.

Police said the accident happened around 3:33 am on Wilkinson Blvd at Donald Ross Road.

One of the drivers was pronounced deceased on the scene. Officers said the driver of the second car left the vehicle and ran from the scene.

Officers have not mentioned the cause of the accident or if alcohol was involved.

The inbound lanes of Wilkinson Blvd were shut down between Ashley Road and Old Steele Creek Road while officers worked to clear the scene.

Alternate routes for drivers include I-85 and or West Blvd.

