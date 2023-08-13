Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Hickory, police say

Timothy Craig Setzer, Jr. was shot and killed after he pulled a gun while being chased by the police.

HICKORY, N.C. — A man is dead after being shot and killed by a Hickory police officer overnight.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, the Hickory Police Department responded to a call about a home being shot into on the 800 block of 5th Avenue SW in Hickory.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Timothy Craig Setzer, Jr. Setzer ran from the police after they tried to make contact with him.

Police chased Setzer, telling him to stop, but Setzer continued to flee and then turned and pulled a gun from his waistband. At that point, officers shot at Setzer.

EMS arrived at the scene, where they pronounced Setzer deceased.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is now conducting an independent investigation of the officer-involved shooting. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave

The Hickory Police Department will continue to investigate the shooting into the house.

