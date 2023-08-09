Deputy placed on leave after shooting man armed with crowbar, Iredell County Sheriff says

Deputies were attempting to serve arrest warrants on Jessie Teno, 30, in Troutman when they say he ran at them with a crowbar.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man is in custody after investigators say he was shot after trying to attack a deputy with a crowbar.

An Iredell County Sheriff's deputy was attempting to serve an arrest warrant on Jessie Teno on Davis Trail Lane in Troutman on Wednesday morning. As the deputy approached the home, Teno ran at him armed with a crowbar, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputy attempted to arrest Teno but he resisted. Teno was then shot by the deputy, the sheriff's office said. After a further struggle, Teno was taken into custody.

Teno was treated at the scene for his injuries. He was later taken to the hospital and released. After being released, Teno was taken to Iredell County jail and charged with felony assault on a government official, resisting a public officer, and damage to property. Teno previously had warrants for over a dozen charges, including assaulting a government official and drug-related offenses. Teno remains in jail on a $309,000 bond.

The deputy involved in the shooting was also treated for injuries. He was placed on administrative leave, as is standard practice for the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.