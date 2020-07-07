Man shot and killed in Catawba County

According to deputies, the shooting happened at around 1:40 p.m. at a home on Hopewell Church Rd in Sherrills Ford.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in Catawba County after someone died from gunshots wounds Tuesday afternoon, the Catawba County Sheriff's Office reports.

According to deputies, the shooting happened at around 1:40 p.m. at a home on Hopewell Church Rd in Sherrills Ford.

The sheriff's office said when deputies arrived they discovered 56-year-old Shaun Michael Loughrey dead inside his residence. It appears that Loughery died after suffering one or more gunshot wounds, officials said.

A homicide investigation is underway. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has been requested to assist Sheriff’s Investigators.

Officials have not released any information regarding a suspect in this shooting. Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.