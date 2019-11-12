CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has been shot following a verbal argument at Smokey Joe's Bar in east Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, it all started with some type of verbal altercation that led to someone pulling out a gun.

Police say the man that was shot is now being treated at a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.

There were a few customers inside when the shooting took place, police say.

Police are now looking over surveillance video and talking to witnesses.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC







