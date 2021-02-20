Man shot, killed outside a home in Rock Hill

Rock Hill Police responded to a residence just before midnight in the 300 block of Rich Street in reference to a shooting.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person was seriously injured after a shooing in Rock Hill Friday night, according to police.

Rock Hill Police responded to a residence just before midnight in the 300 block of Rich Street in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a 29-year-old man in the driveway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS transported the victim to Piedmont Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police confirm the victim later died from his injuries and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit responded to continue the investigation.

Police did not mention and suspect information. No further details were released.

If anyone has any information about this incident are asked to call Rock Hill Police.