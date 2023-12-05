Man taken into custody after SWAT situation in Stanly County

Officials told WCNC Charlotte a man was barricaded inside his home in Norwood with his wife, saying he was going to kill her.

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been taken into custody after a SWAT situation in Stanly County.

Officials told WCNC Charlotte a man was barricaded inside his home on Old Aquadale Road in Norwood with his wife, saying he was going to kill her.

Officials started negotiating with the man and said he fired a few shots, but eventually released his wife.

His wife was not hit, and was examined by a medical team.

Police eventually took the man into custody.

