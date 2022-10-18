Mecklenburg County unveils gun violence reduction plan

The goal is to reduce homicides and gun-related assaults by 10% in five years.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gun violence is increasing in Mecklenburg County, and according to county data, homicides doubled in a five-year span. A comprehensive plan has been unveiled by the Office of Violence Prevention in an attempt to address some of the violence.

The data gathered by the office shows that there were 64 homicides in Mecklenburg County in 2015 and 126 in 2020. Gun-related assaults also doubled during the same time period.

"The way forward" is a multi-faceted strategy by the OVP to create safer communities by offering support for families, community engagement, and economic opportunities.

"We know the impact of violence expands far beyond the path of a bullet; impacting members of our communities’ social, emotional, mental and physical health,” Dr. Kimberly Scott said.



Scott is the assistant health director for the county and joined the head of the OVP Tracie Campbell to present the strategy to the Board of Commissioners Tuesday night.

Data from the crime reduction plan shows the majority of homicides from 2015 to 2020 happened among Black men ages 18 to 34.

"We need to be working upstream with younger adults, younger people, to address this issue,” Campbell said.



The plan also analyzes where homicides happened, and gathered that most occurred in low-income areas. Many areas in south Charlotte rarely saw gun violence during the same time period.

Guns are the most-used weapon in recorded homicides at 87%.

The data moved many of the commissioners, including Vilma Leake.

"I'm tired of going to funerals, I’m tired of weeping and moaning over issues of this community and this country,” Commissioner Leake said after the presentation.

The Board applauded the office for its strategy. It looks at a wide range of solutions from increasing the number of second chance employers for workers involved with the criminal justice system, to ensuring proper lighting in neighborhoods.

"We want to ensure that despite what zip code you might live in in Mecklenburg County, that you can live, learn, work, play and worship in a place you feel is safe and comfortable for your family,” Campbell said.



Organizers are hoping the plan will reduce homicides and gun-related assaults by 10% in five years.

Chairman George Dunlap has tasked the county manager to look for existing funding the OVP can use to kick-start the plan, instead of waiting until the next fiscal year in 2023.

Contact Julia Kauffman at jkauffman@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.