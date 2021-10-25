3 people injured in northeast Charlotte shooting

Two people were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A third person has non-life-threatening injuries, according to Mecklenburg EMS.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three people were shot in northeast Charlotte, according to Mecklenburg EMS.

Medic responded to the 1700 block of Willow Haven Lane, which is near Salome Church Road and North Tryon Street and close to UNC Charlotte, Monday afternoon.

Medic confirmed that two of the three were taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, and one person was taken to another hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this point, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not released any information about a potential suspect.

