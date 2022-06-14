Hornets' Montrezl Harrell facing felony drug charge after Kentucky traffic stop

A state trooper found 3 pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags in a backpack that belonged to Montrezl Harrell, according to the police report.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets forward Montrezl Harrell was cited for a felony drug charge in Richmond, Kentucky, last month, according to police records.

Harrell was pulled over by a Kentucky state trooper for following too closely on May 12. When the trooper walked up to Harrell's car, he smelled marijuana and Harrell admitted to having some in his possession. The police report states Harrell pulled marijuana from his pocket before the trooper searched his vehicle, where approximately three pounds of marijuana was found in vacuum-sealed bags inside a backpack on the backseat.

Harrell was cited for trafficking less than 5 pounds of marijuana, which is a felony, according to the Associated Press. During a court appearance on June 13, Harrell pleaded not guilty to the charge. He is scheduled to appear in court again next month.

The Hornets traded two players and a draft pick to Washington for Harrell in February. Harrell is originally from Tarboro, North Carolina, and he played at the University of Louisville before turning pro in 2015. He joined the Wizards in 2021 as part of a trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.