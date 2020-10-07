Mooresville man charged with murder of Catawba County man

Joe Henry Furr, 33, is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Shaun Michael Loughrey in Catawba County Tuesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Mooresville man was charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Sherrills Ford Tuesday.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office, Joe Henry Furr is charged with first-degree murder for the killing of 56-year-old Shaun Michael Loughrey, who was found shot to death in a home on Hopewell Church Road in Sherrills Ford.

Catawba County deputies say Furr is still on the run and has not been arrested. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Catawba County Sheriff's Office at 828-464-3112.