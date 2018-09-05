CHARLOTTE, N.C. – North Carolina Highway Patrol officials found over a dozen violations during an inspection of the party bus involved in an accident that killed a 20-year-old UNC Charlotte student earlier this month.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the owner of the vehicle, Victor Rabb, surrendered the bus to state troopers for a thorough inspection. On Monday, CMPD cited Rabb for not having insurance on the bus, as well as carrying fake license plates. The bus was registered to Rabb's company, Charlotte Party Charters.

According to the Highway Patrol, two emergency exits on the bus were not marked, an onboard fire extinguisher was discharged, and the vehicle was operated without proof of a periodic inspection.

It’s important to note that there is not a violation that says the window Polly Rogers fell out of during the deadly accident was malfunctioning. Investigators said the UNCC sophomore fell out of an emergency exit window on North Tryon Street before she was hit by two cars. She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police said the bus was traveling from an off-campus house on Mallard Creek Church Road to a bar in uptown. Detectives confirmed alcohol was being consumed on the bus prior to the incident.

