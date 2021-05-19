Woman dies of gunshot wound after having medics lead to her, Rowan County deputies say

The 33-year-old woman was only able to give deputies very limited information about what happened. The man who left her with an EMS crew left the area.

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff's Office has launched a murder investigation after a woman died of a gunshot wound Tuesday night.

According to deputies, a Rowan County EMS unit was approached by a man in a black pickup truck after they responded to an unrelated medical call along Gheen Road near Salisbury around 10:45 p.m. The man told EMS workers he had a woman in his car parked outside a house down the road with a gunshot wound. Personnel then made their way to the woman to treat her, but the man left the scene in his truck. Paramedics quickly loaded the woman into an ambulance and took her to a hospital for treatment.

Deputies then responded to the area along Gheen Road where they say the shooting actually happened. According to them, the female victim identified as 33-year-old April Whitley of Woodleaf, was only able to give them limited information about what happened. The office reports she told them she was a passenger in a vehicle with two other people, and as they exited the vehicle after parking in the driveway, an unknown suspect jumped out of a nearby ditch and opened fire. Whitley was hit by a bullet in the right side of her chest.

Whitley was taken to a local hospital, but during the trip her condition got worse. She died shortly after arriving at the emergency room.