Nearly a dozen cars get busted into inside South End apartment garage

Residents at a South End apartment complex woke up to a nightmare when they went down to get in their cars.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — About a dozen vehicles were forcefully busted into inside a private parking garage at a South End apartment, with the criminal taking credit cards, personal belongings, and in one case someone's social security card.

The series of quick break-ins happened overnight on Wednesday at the Maddox South End apartments off the 2600 block of South Boulevard.

Eleven cars were broken into, some of them parked right next to each other, according to residents.

Glass remnants could be seen on the floor of the private garage off Poindexter Driver as car owners made their way down after hearing what happened.

"Not a fun situation," said Michael McCoy, whose back and side windows were bashed in. "I mean it's pretty ridiculous honestly."

It's unclear how the crook got into the garage or what he or she smashed the windows out with.

Some victims had their credit cards and personal belongings stolen from inside their car. In one case, the crook got away with someone's social security card that was left inside a vehicle that was targeted, according to residents.

"Um, I was pretty ticked off," McCoy added.

McCoy was a lucky one as nothing was stolen from his car.

Tonight at 11 on @wcnc -- nearly a DOZEN cars broken into inside a private/secure garage. What all was taken, and the lessons learned. Plus, we are digging into the number of car break-ins in the city, and just how many happened in the area where this latest crime took place... pic.twitter.com/QfQXKYPXUI — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) July 25, 2020

"Always be aware of your surroundings, don't leave electronics, don't leave your wallet in your car, don't leave anything of value especially sitting out where someone can see it," he said.

There have been roughly 5,070 car break-ins in Charlotte as of mid-July, according to CMPD. That's a 15% decline from the same time period in 2019.

Within the last month, there have 161 larceny or car thefts within a two-mile area of South End, according to the most up to date crime map for Charlotte.

"You never know who's going to do what," McCoy said.

For McCoy this break-in, was one too many.

"You don't think it's going to happen to you until it's too late," he added.

If you have any information about what happened at Maddox South End, you are asked to call CMPD.