Man shot and killed at west Charlotte arcade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway after one person was killed in west Charlotte Friday night, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.
On Friday, July 24, 2020, at approximately 8:58 p.m., officers responded to the Fish Hut Arcade located at 4007 Wilkinson Boulevard to an Assault with Deadly Weapon call for service. When they arrived, they located a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound inside the business. MEDIC arrived and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.
Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation while Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence. Representatives of the CMPD’s Operations Command, ABC Unit, Victim Services, CFD, and Medic also responded to the scene.
