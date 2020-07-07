Man charged with 6 counts of attempted murder after shooting outside Charlotte grocery store

Larry Hall III was charged with six counts of attempted murder after police said he fired multiple shots at a vehicle at a Bi-Lo in north Charlotte Monday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An 18-year-old man was charged with six counts of attempted murder after police said she fired multiple shots into a car at a north Charlotte grocery store Monday afternoon.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a reported shooting at the Bi-Lo on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road a little before 4 p.m. on July 6. When officers got to the store, they found a Mercedes-Benz that had been shot into twice.

Officers spoke with six people who were inside the vehicle. None of those victims were hurt during the shooting.

According to CMPD, two of the victims were in the Mercedes when it was shot into by a suspect who ran from the scene. The vehicle was disabled by the gunshots and four people came to help the victims. CMPD said the suspect, 18-year-old Larry Hall III, returned with a rifle and shot at the four people who were around the car.

Officers identified Hall as the suspect and found him at his home on Christian Scott Lane. He was taken into custody without further incident. CMPD officers seized an SKS rifle, a stolen shotgun, two pistols, marijuana and cash from the Hall's home.