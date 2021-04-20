CMPD investigating north Charlotte homicide

At this time, details surrounding the investigation are extremely limited.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide north of Uptown Charlotte. It happened in the 1000 block of McArthur Avenue, CMPD confirmed Tuesday.

Around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to McArthur Avenue after reports that one person had been shot. When officers arrived, they found one person who had been shot. That person was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The victim's name has not yet been made public, as their family has not been notified.

No suspect information has been released at this time.