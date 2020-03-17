CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation in north Charlotte that left one person dead and at least one other injured.

A heavy police presence remained Monday night after police and medical personnel responded to a report of gunshots near Gibbon Rd and Greenlefe Village Rd around 9:30 p.m.

Two people were transported by Medic to Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte.

It was not immediately clear the extent of those injured, or if one of the deceased was also someone initially transported to the hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

