CMPD: 2 shot, 1 killed at north Charlotte apartments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death at an apartment complex in north Charlotte early Thursday morning.

According to CMPD, officers were called to a reported shooting a little after 1 a.m. at the Hunters Pointe apartments on Prospect Drive, which is just off Regan Drive and West Sugar Creek Road. When officers reached the area, they found a man who had been shot. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead by Medic at the scene.

Police said a second victim arrived at a Charlotte hospital with injuries that aren't life-threatening.

So far, CMPD has not made any arrests and no suspect information has been released. Neither victim has been identified by detectives at this time. Homicide detectives were called to the area to search for any witnesses to the shooting.