3 people shot along Beatties Ford Road in north Charlotte

Two people were seriously hurt in a pair of shootings believed to be connected, Medic said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were seriously injured in multiple connected shootings in north Charlotte Monday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

CMPD was called to a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Beatties Ford Road, near Oaklawn Avenue, around 2 p.m. When first responders arrived, they found two people who'd been hurt. One of the victims was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Medic. The other patient's injuries aren't considered life-threatening, Medic said.

CMPD also responded to a shooting on Gilbert Street, which is just up Beatties Ford Road from the other scene. Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries in connection with the Gilbert Street incident.

CMPD hasn't provided any further information at this time. No arrests have been announced and no suspect information was made public. Any person with information about either shooting incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Witness mays also call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly with CMPD homicide detectives.

