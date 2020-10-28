CMPD investigating 100th homicide of 2020

Police said the victim was found dead on Princess Street, just off West Sugar Creek Road. No arrests have been announced at this time.

Detectives are investigating Charlotte's 100th homicide of the year after a person was shot and killed in a northeast Charlotte home Wednesday morning, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a reported assault in the 500 block of Princess Street, just off West Sugar Creek Road near the Gethsemane Cemetery and Memorial Gardens around 9:30 a.m. When officers got to the area, they found the victim dead from a gunshot wound inside the house.

CMPD tweeted that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have not identified the victim or released any suspect information. No arrests have been announced at this time.