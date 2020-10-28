Homicide investigation underway in east Charlotte

According to police, the incident happened in the 1700 block of Pegram Street.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in east Charlotte.

According to police, the incident happened Tuesday night in the 1700 block of Pegram Street. Police said one person has died. The cause of death was not provided.

At this time, the name and age of the victim have not been released. No suspect information was available.

CMPD detectives at the scene said this is the 99th homicide this year in Charlotte.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this or another case is asked to call CMPD and speak to a homicide unit detective or contact Crime Stoppers to provide information anonymously.

