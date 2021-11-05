Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed 65-year-old in northwest Charlotte

Police said 65-year-old Barbara Walker died a week after she was hit by a car in northwest Charlotte on July 5.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 65-year-old woman in July, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to a report of a pedestrian being hit near the Hoskins Mill apartments on Hoskins Mill Lane Road on July 5. When officers got to the scene, they found 65-year-old Barbara Walker with serious injuries. Walker was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries, where she died a week later, police said.

Investigators determined that Clive Anthony Hayes, 53, was driving the car that hit and killed Walker. He was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 15. After an interview with CMPD detectives, Hayes was charged with felony hit-and-run and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle in connection with the wreck.

No further information was provided by police. Any person with information about this incident is asked to call CMPD's Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600. Witnesses may also call 704-432-2169, extension 3 to speak directly with Detective Oberer.

