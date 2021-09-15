'Legal action may be required to protect the public's health' | State pens letter to Union County Public Schools to follow COVID-19 toolkit

The decision comes after UCPS voted to stop contact tracing.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is urging Union County Public Schools to follow the guidance offered by the state's COVID-19 toolkit for K-12 schools.

State Secretary of Health Dr. Mandy Cohen penned a letter to the Union County Board of Education on Wednesday, Sept. 15, asking officials to rescind the motion passed during an emergency meeting on Monday, Sept. 13.

The state is asking UCPS to adopt all of the recommendations in the toolkit for COVID-19 guidance, which includes contact tracing and quarantine measures.

#BREAKING Today @ncdhhs sent this letter to @UCPSNC BOE chair demanding they reconsider their decision to end contact tracing and quarantine throughout the district.



If not, legal action could be taken! @wcnc pic.twitter.com/UvPlnxXcq4 — Briana Harper (@BriHarperTV) September 16, 2021

"If Union County public schools do not take such steps by September 17th, legal action may be required to protect the public's health," the letter read.

You can read the full letter below.

You can read the statement issued by Union County Public Schools on Wednesday night below.

"The Union County Board of Education received a letter from DHSS Secretary Mandy Cohen late this evening. The board is reviewing the letter. When a response is available, it will be shared publicly."