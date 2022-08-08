CMPD investigating after person found shot on I-485 in northwest Charlotte

One person was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after being found shot along Interstate 485 near Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte Monday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting in northwest Charlotte Monday afternoon, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the victim was found along Interstate 485 near Brookshire Boulevard around 1 p.m. It's unclear if the victim was shot there or if they drove themselves to that location after being injured.

The victim was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.

It's unclear what led to the shooting. CMPD hasn't released any suspect information or announced any arrests in connection with the incident. Multiple CMPD officers are on the scene investigating the shooting.

