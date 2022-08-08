1 dead in crash on I-85, Medic says

Traffic is backed up several miles due to a deadly crash near Exit 40 on northbound I-85 in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Traffic is backed up for miles on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte due to a deadly crash.

The crash happened near North Graham Street (Exit 40) on the northbound lanes of I-85. All northbound lanes of I-85 were closed while crews worked to clear the scene, Charlotte fire officials said in a tweet. A second person suffered minor injuries, according to Medic.

Traffic is backed up several miles to I-77. Drivers can take I-77 north to W.T. Harris Boulevard or I-485 to rejoin northbound I-85 beyond the crash location.

Part of the roadway reopened while North Carolina State Troopers investigated the vehicles involved, which appear to include a truck towing a trailer.

