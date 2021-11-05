Person who threatened Walmart guard, Charlotte police dies at hospital, police say

The officer-involved shooting happened at the Walmart along Albemarle Road, according to officers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a person has died after an officer-involved shooting near a Walmart early Friday evening. Police later said the suspect threatened store security and pointed a gun at officers.

CMPD reported the scene around 6:30 p.m. from the store located along Albemarle Road in East Charlotte. CMPD said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but no officers were reported injured.

Officer Involved Shooting in the Hickory Grove Division https://t.co/W4M1tz89bU — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 5, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, CMPD said the suspect reportedly threatened a Walmart security guard with a gun before pointing it at police. The firearm was recovered at the scene.

During a news conference on scene Friday, police chief Johnny Jennings confirmed the subject had died at the hospital. He also provided more context to what happened.

According to Jennings, the security guard approached two CMPD officers to tell them of the threat. Officers found the subject in the parking lot, who Jennings said threatened the officers and pointed a gun at the pair. Both officers fired their own service weapons, striking the subject.

Both officers were taken to a hospital for further evaluation. Jennings confirmed the pair were also wearing body cameras.

Additional information gathered indicates the subject threatened a store security guard with a gun and pointed it at CMPD officers. The subject’s gun has been recovered at the scene. #cltnews pic.twitter.com/AxJnFcdMRt — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 5, 2021