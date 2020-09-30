Deputies looking for truck in connection to Reaper's Realm shooting incident

Saturday night, shots were fired and multiple fights broke out at a Rowan County haunted house.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff's Office is searching for a truck that may be connected to a shooting incident at Reaper's Realm Haunted House and Trail in China Grove.

Shots were fired and multiple fights broke out at the Rowan County haunted house Saturday night, according to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office.

RCSO confirmed Sunday that a silver Dodge RAM was known to have fled the scene. Deputies believe the people inside the vehicle may have fired a number of shots.

Now, RCSO has released a photo of the 2015 Dodge RAM 4-door pick up truck in question. The truck has a North Carolina registration of DBL-8464.

Multiple fights had to be broken up and shots were fired by people at the event, according to RCSO. Law enforcement at the scene used pepper spray on people who refused to cooperate with dispersal orders, deputies said.

RCSO used two Detention Center transport vans to help take children from Reaper's Realm and the surrounding area to a nearby Walgreens for parents to pick up their children Saturday night.

The investigation into the incident is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting investigation, including the location of the truck, is asked to call the Rowan County Sheriff's Office — 704-216-8711 for 1st Lt. Rodney Mahaley or 704-216-8662 for Detective Josh Simmons.