Shots fired, multiple fights break out at Rowan County hunted house attraction

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Shots were fired and multiple fights broke out at a Rowan County hunted house Saturday night according to Rowan County Sheriffs.

Deputies responded to a called for shots fired around 8:30 pm at Reaper’s Realm Haunted House and Trail which is located at 1610 Daugherty Rd., in China Grove.

Multiple Sheriff’s Units arrived to the location and encountered over 1,000 people visiting the venue. Deputies said the crowd consisted of people who were local but also consisted of a number of persons from all areas around the region, including the Charlotte area, and even visitors from out of state.

Deputies had to break up multiple large and small groups who were fighting, and there were also shots fired by people at the event. Law enforcement units at the scene had to deploy pepper spray on people who refused to cooperate with law enforcement’s request to stop fighting and disperse, according to deputies.

Deputies said a silver Dodge Ram fleed the scene, and the people inside the vehicle are suspected to have fired a number of shots during this incident.

The RCSO had two Detention Center Transport Vans respond to the scene to assist in transporting children from Reaper’s Realm and areas surrounding that location to a Walgreens nearby for kids to be picked up by their parents.

The Rowan County Criminal Investigative Unit responded to Reaper’s Realm to conduct an investigation of the entire incident. RCSO Detectives had to interview multiple witnesses, and handle multiple scenes that required the collection of evidence as a result of this chaotic incident.

Deputies said one person, from the Charlotte area, did show up at the Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center for treatment on a gunshot wound to his foot. This victim said that he was initially unaware that he had suffered a gunshot wound until he had left the Reaper’s Realm, and that he must have suffered the wound as he was running away from the hunted house attraction where there were shots fired. This victim was treated and released, according to deputies.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office took five juveniles into custody at this incident, and seize three handguns from the scene. Parents of the juveniles were contacted, and the juveniles will be charged and processed.

Law enforcement units from multiple agencies in Rowan County, along with the NC SHP and Concord PD were requested to respond to assist in restoring order at the hunted house attraction.

The RCSO was also assisted by Rowan County EMS, and several local fire departments to assist with traffic and to treat anyone that was injured during the fights that broke out.

Anyone with information about this shooting incident is asked to call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.