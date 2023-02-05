Shots fired investigation underway at Northlake Mall, police say

Medic confirmed they are on scene along Northlake Mall Drive and that no patients have been identified at this time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are investigating shots fired at Northlake Mall in north Charlotte Sunday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Medic confirmed they responded to the scene along Northlake Mall Drive. No gunshot victims have been confirmed at this time.

NOW: The entrance to the mall is closed. Cars are leaving in droves. @wcnc #NorthlakeMall pic.twitter.com/fKrJHMJwA2 — Austin Walker TV (@AustinCWalker) February 5, 2023

Two patients are currently being treated for non-shooting-related injuries, according to Medic.

CMPD confirmed this is an isolated incident and that there is no active shooter. Northlake Mall has closed for the day following the incident.

Investigation of Shots Fired inside Northlake Mall https://t.co/IJhQuA2Dl2 — CMPD News (@CMPD) February 5, 2023

WCNC Charlotte has a crew at the scene to gather more information on what happened.

Check back here for more information as this story develops and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

