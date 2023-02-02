Baby found dead, woman charged with murder in Richmond County

Kimberly Harris, 27, has been charged after a baby boy was found dead near train tracks in January in East Rockingham.

Example video title will go here for this video

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — One woman is in custody after a newborn baby boy was found dead near train tracks in late January.

On Thursday, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office announced that Kimberly Dawn Harris, 27, was charged with murder and failure to report a death after a baby was found dead in East Rockingham.

On Jan. 26, investigators say a newborn baby was found dead near railroad tracks between South St. and 9th Ave Aleo in East Rockingham.

On Jan. 31, officials posted photos of towels and a heater box that they believed were linked to the baby's death.

Investigators followed several leads before identifying Harris as a suspect.

The baby's identity has not been made public at this time. Officials have not directly stated the relationship between Harris and the baby boy.

Harris is currently being held at the Richmond County jail with no bond.

This case remains under investigation. The sheriff's office is continuing to follow more leads.

"Even though we can start the closure process in this case, there are no winners, this is a terrible situation for everyone involved and for the community as a whole,” said Mark Gulledge, Richmond County Sheriff.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.